"India supports Ukraine's sovereignty": says Zelenskyy amid PM Modi's visit

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday stated that India supports Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that global respect for the UN Charter is essential.

Sharing a post on his X handle, Zelenskyy said the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history. "Today, history was made. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi made his first visit to Ukraine since our country's independence, on the eve of our Independence Day," the post said.

The President further said, "India supports Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. And this is critical because everyone in the world must equally respect the UN Charter."

Elaborating on the documents signed between the two nations, Zelenskyy further said, "Today, we reached an agreement on four documents between Ukraine and India, covering the medical field, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture."

He further added, "Following the visit, we also agreed on a joint statement focusing on the development of a strategic partnership, bilateral trade, and continued military-technical cooperation."

Notably, PM Modi on Friday met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy for bilateral talks at the Mariinskyi Palace. PM Modi shared a warm embrace with Zelenskyy on his arrival at the Palace and also shook hands with various Ukrainian delegates present at the palace. The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishhankar, NS Ajit Doval and others.

Both leaders held a restricted meeting to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings followed, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation took place. Document exchanges to formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations also took place.

Meanwhile, elaborating on the discussions that took place between the two leaders, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a press briefing said, "In the discussion, a significant part of it was devoted to our bilateral relations. There was a discussion about trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education. There were a whole lot of issues."

