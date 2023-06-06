India, Suriname partnership grounded in common historical experience of colonialism: President Droupadi Murmu

Paramaribo [Suriname], June 6 : President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday highlighted the deep-rooted ties between India and Suriname and said that the partnership is grounded in the common historical experience of colonialism and that the two countries relations have evolved over a period of time and have stood the test of time.

"It is a great pleasure for me and my delegation to be in your beautiful country. We are touched by the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to us by the Government and the people of Suriname," President Murmu said during her address at the State Banquet hosted by the President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The Indian President during the event conveyed her heartfelt affection and greetings from more than 1.4 billion people of India to the people of Suriname.

India enjoys close, warm and friendly relations with Suriname, reinforced by cultural and people-to-people contacts bridged by the Indian diaspora.

President Murmu said India remembers Suriname President Santokhi's visit to India in January this year and his participation at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as a Special Guest of Honour.

"During the visit, you had mentioned the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname. Today is indeed a significant milestone, not only in Suriname's history but also for India-Suriname relations," President Murmu said.

"As we gather here to celebrate the everlasting bonds of friendship between our two countries and peoples, we honour those courageous and determined pioneers who built Suriname," she said.

She added: "It was an honour for me to pay my respects at the Baba and Mai and the Mama Sranan monuments this morning. These two monuments represent two very important aspects of Suriname: The struggles and courage of the Indian ancestors who arrived here 150 years ago, and its diverse and inclusive spirit."

"In the global arena, this also epitomizes India's approach: an inclusive world order that is sensitive to legitimate interests and concerns of every country and region. It is in this spirit of solidarity that India extended a helping hand to more than 100 countries during the Covid-19 Pandemic."

President Murmu said that Suriname has been home to "our Indian brothers and sisters and their descendants, over the last 150 years. I am happy to see that our societies are well integrated with a strong connection to our common heritage, traditions and culture."

President Droupadi Murmu and Suriname counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Tuesday attended a cultural festival to mark 150 years of the arrival of Indians to Suriname.

On the first leg of her state visit to Serbia and Suriname, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on June 4.

She was welcomed at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport with full state honours by Suriname's President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the official release of Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

