India, Sweden committed to impartiality in responding to humanitarian situations: Swedish deputy envoy to UN

New York [US], December 10 : Sweden's deputy envoy to the UN, Andreas von Uexkull, said India and Sweden remain committed to preserving the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence in responding to all humanitarian situations.

Uexkull said India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' strives to ensure that no one gets left behind.

"India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' that resonates with the spirit of unity, compassion and cooperation, strives to ensure that no one gets left behind and countries commit themselves to the achievement of SDG 2030 agenda," he said.

"It urges us to come together in the face of adversity and to build a world where every individual is treated as part of the global family," he added.

He said the concept has come a long way to become the highlight of India's presidency of the G20, "an event that showcased India's commitment to fostering a sense of global togetherness, inclusivity and collaboration."

Uexkull said, "India also launched the concept of Mission LiFE, Lifestyle for Environment for 2022 to help the global community adopt environmentally conscious practices, a testament to our dedication to a sustainable global family."

Recently, Sweden's Ambassador to India, Jan Thesleff, said India and Sweden want to work together to do things that are "smarter and more sustainable."

He noted that the bond between India and Sweden dates back to independence.

In his address at the celebration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Sweden and India, Thesleff recalled the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai.

"Exactly one week ago, on Friday, our two Prime Ministers, Prime Minister Modi and the Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson, met in Dubai and they met to launch the leadership groups for industry transition at COP28," Thesleff said.

"And the new great initiative by India on green credits. So, this is the freshest example of our sambandh (bond), actually. Together, India and Sweden want to do things smarter and more sustainable. We co-create and our motto has been for this year, Swedish innovation made in India," Thesleff added.

Highlighting the ties between the two nations, he said that five Indian Presidents have visited Sweden and four Swedish Prime Ministers have travelled to India.

"There's been a sambandh between Sweden and India that goes back to independence. We've had five visits by Indian Presidents, Prime ministers to Sweden. We have four Swedish Prime Ministers coming to this beautiful, lovely, fantastic country. Our Kings and Queens have come three times to India. And only this year, 20 per cent of the Swedish government made their way to India in one year," he noted.

Earlier, India and Sweden announced the launch of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition 2.0 (LeadIT 2.0) in Dubai.

The announcement was made during the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) event co-hosted by India and Sweden. The event was led by PM Modi and his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson.

LeadIT brings together countries, companies and industry experts to achieve net-zero emissions from heavy industries by 2050.

The initiative fosters collaboration between decision-makers in the public and private sectors to create policies and practices to accelerate industry transition.

"Today, 18 countries and 20 companies are members of LeadIT. In its G20 presidency, India emphasized on global cooperation under circularity strategies. Taking this further ahead, we are adding a new chapter to LeadIT. Today, we are launching LeadIT 2.0..." PM Modi said while addressing the LeadIT event at the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

