"India taking lead in making sure a multipolar world should be born": West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad

New Delhi [India], October 16 : West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad stated that India has been taking the lead towards the birth of a multipolar world and highlighted the presence of India and the rest of the South in such forums like the SCO.

Speaking toon Wednesday, Awwad noted the Shanghai expansions as well as the BRICS expansion, providing a clear indication of how the South wants to have its voice.

"I think India is taking the lead in making sure that this sort of multipolar world should be born and where India and the rest of the South country can be present in that forum. And we noticed that of the Shanghai expansions and also a core organisation expansion, and also the BRICS expansion, that's also a clear indication that the South wanted to have its voice," he said.

He also lauded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's address during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting of the Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad, where the EAM termed cross-border terrorism, extremism and separatism as the "three evils" that hinder trade and travel as well as people-to-people relations between countries.

Awwad highlighted the ongoing conflicts, particularly in Russia-Ukraine, West Asia and the Middle East, and said that it was crucial for such forums as the SCO to address and express such issues.

He also called for the collective efforts of the member states in combating terrorism.

"I think he (Jaishankar) was right in his addressing this kind of an important issue, especially terrorism and cross-border terrorism, because we are living in a very dangerous environment, actually, with the war taking place in different parts of the world, whether it is Russia, Ukraine, or whether it is in West Asia and the Middle East. And there are also flourishing bags of the terrorist organisation in Afghanistan and in this part of the world. I think this is an important forum to express and address the issues all the member countries should abide by the foundation of the Shanghai Organisation. It has to be dealt with all together collectively to combat terrorism," Awwad said.

He further called for an environment of peace and tranquillity for effective trade and investment opportunities, especially in South Asia, where development is most needed.

"You need an environment of peace and tranquillity. And tranquillity is very important in any part of the world... Take to any part of the world if there is a troubled region; people run away from the trouble. So all the investors can come here, especially in South Asia, where it needs the most of development, of the infrastructure to improve, and also for the welfare of the people, if they (SCO) can join hands, all the stakeholders and make sure that there is no terrorism... So if you do not create the tranquillity environment in this part of the world, nobody will come for business and I think the people will suffer," Awwad added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor