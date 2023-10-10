India, Tanzania to work for collective good of Africa and India: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], October 10 : In an address to the India-Tanzania Investment Forum in New Delhi today, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big advocate of bringing the Global South on one platform. The India-Africa partnership has flourished under his leadership.

He said that PM Modi ensured that the African Union has become a full member of G20.

Welcoming the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan at the India Tanzania Investment Forum in the national capital earlier today, Piyush Goyal said that the friendship between the two countries has been elevated to the level of strategic partnership, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in an official statement.

Pointing towards India, Africa ties, Goyal further underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at this partnership between two modern, vibrant nations as a very defining and substantial relationship that will work for the good of two billion people of Africa and India for inclusive and sustainable growth.

He also pointed out that the two countries share a rich history and our ties go back decades and noting that Mahatma Gandi learnt his first lesson in Africa. Goyal said that there is a lot of similarity in our freedom struggle, we have worked together as non-aligned nations and that we have successfully decolonized our economies, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry quoted him as saying.

"He said that we now have important engagements with each other and are working from investments to startups, from the healthcare sector to business and trade. He added that there is huge potential and our business persons will truly make both countries proud with their commitment to make this relationship grow, expand and really provide opportunities for jobs and for entrepreneurs in both countries. India will partner with Tanzania in different sectors like education, skill development, capacity building, culture, energy, climate action, trade settlement in local currencies and in technology, Shri Goyal said. He noted that India has offered lines of credit to ensure infrastructure development and ensure creation of utilities in Tanzania," the release added.

Tanzania is the biggest export destination of India in Africa and we look forward to making this another fast-growing story, Goyal added, as per the release.

