India, Thailand conclude 'Maitree' military exercise

Tak [Thailand], July 15 : The 13th edition of the joint military exercise Maitree 2024 between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army culminated with a grand closing ceremony at Tak Province, Thailand.

The ceremony, graced by Major General Narongrit Panikabutr, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Thailand Army, as Chief Guest, marked the successful completion of two weeks of intensive training and collaboration.

From the Indian side, Group Captain Brijesh Paul, Defence Attache to Thailand, was the guest of honour.

Major General Narongrit Panikabutr commended the dedication and proficiency displayed by the contingents of both armies throughout the exercise.

He emphasised that exercise Maitree plays a crucial role in bolstering defence cooperation between India and Thailand, reflecting their commitment to addressing regional security challenges and promoting peace under the United Nations charter.

The two-week event was marked by intensive training and collaboration.

Lieutenant Colonel Mandan Ojha, Contingent Commander of the Indian Army contingent, expressed gratitude to the Royal Thailand Army for hosting the exercise.

He highlighted the mutual benefits gained from the exchange of best practices and expertise, reinforcing the operational capabilities of both armies.

The Indian Army said that the exercise bolstered interoperability between both the nations.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "Exercise #MAITREE_2024 The 13th edition of Joint Military Exercise #MAITREE between #IndianArmy & #RoyalThailandArmy concluded today at Fort Vachiraprakan, Tak Province in #Thailand. The exercise facilitated enhanced synergy in the conduct of joint tactical operations in jungle & urban environments and also bolstered interoperability between both the Armed Forces.

The joint training activities during Maitree 2024 encompassed a wide range of tactical activities including weapon training, day and night firing, rappelling, jungle survival techniques, navigation training, communication exercises, combat first aid and casualty evacuation drills among others.

These activities not only enhanced the tactical skills of the participants but also deepened the enduring friendship between the armed forces of India and Thailand.

