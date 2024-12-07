India, Thailand strengthen relations at 4th Mekong Ganga Dhammayatra

New Delhi [India], December 7 : A delegation of over 20 Buddhist scholars, former civil servants, and eminent citizens from Thailand arrived in Delhi on Friday as part of the 4th Mekong Ganga Dhammayatra, a pilgrimage aimed at strengthening the deep connection between the Mekong and Ganga civilisations.

Led by Dr. Supachai Viraphuchong, Secretary-General of the Bodhgaya Institute 980, the Dhamma Yatra, a pilgrimage, is a partnership between Thailand and India endorsing cooperation in all dimensions, including the public, private, and public sectors, to declare the Century of Dharma.

The aim of the Yatra is to promote the enduring message of the Dhamma globally for Conflict Avoidance and Environment Consciousness.

The event is being organised by BodhiGaya Vijjalaya 980, in collaboration with partner organisations from India and Thailand, such as Vivekananda International Foundation, India (VIF), International Centre for Cultural Studies, India (ICCS), International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi, Embassy of India in Thailand, State of Bihar, Thai Buddhist Temple in Bodhgaya, and Viraphuchong Foundation, Thailand, according to a press release by IBC.

Dr Supachai, the head of the Thai delegation and BodhiGaya Vijjalaya 980, addressed a press conference on Friday and stated that his dream was to get all the countries along the Mekong River and the Ganga together as both the Buddhist and Hindu cultures were same. "We believe in dhamma from India. We cannot be apart from the Hindus. I have Brahma in my office. Some temples have Shiva; Hindu-Buddhism cultures are mixed well. To cross over the border of our five-nations (Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and India) in the brotherhood of Buddha is possible if we work towards it. But with the support of Prime Minister Modi, we can achieve it," he emphasised.

"With so much grief, sorrow, and greed in the world all around, only two things everybody is chasing: Money and Power, he stressed that ultimately we take nothing with us. We need to link everything to Buddha, have compassion, lead a moral life, and help as many people as possible, especially the poor; as brothers, this is our linkage," he added.

Dr Supachai, who stayed in India at the age of 18 as a Monk, today owns several hotels and many other businesses, yet his main goal continues to be to work for Dhamma and wants to work in tandem with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated in 2015 that "the 21st century" is the "Asian Century," and in this "Asian Century," the role of Buddha Dhamma remains central in connecting the nations in this region."

"The Dhamma extends to the entire mankind. I am confident that PM Modi's vision will be successful. King Ashoka was a great warrior and could have captured the East by force. But he sent his emissaries. Now, 2500 years later, we still believe in dhamma. Today, we have technology which can help spread Dhamma faster and we hope to see the spread of Dhamma values to the world. Prime Minister Modi should use Dhamma to lead the world. Over five million people paid respects at the third Dhamma Yatra of the Holy Relics in Thailand. I want to spend my last years of life in the service of Dhamma with no expectations," Dr Supachai concluded.

The "Declaration on Dhamma Century" is based on the vision of the "Asian Century with Dhamma Principles" as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating in 2015 that "the 21st century" is the "Asian Century", and in this "Asian Century" the role of Buddha Dhamma remains central in connecting the nations in this region.

This Dhamma Yatra is a continuation of the 3rd Ganga -Mekong Yatra which witnessed the journey of the Relics of the Buddha and his two disciples Arhant Sariputta and Arhant Maha Moggallana to Thailand earlier this year.

Later, at a function to felicitate the delegation, the Secretary General of IBC welcomed the delegates sand aid that at IBC, they strive to do better following the Dhamma. "We are working to serve the entire humanity. These are challenging times; we Buddhists have great responsibility. We need to execute these responsibilities on the ground," the Secretary General of IBC added.

The Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation Abhijit Halder expanding the relevance of the visit said that this visit dates back to 2000 years, when Ashoka sent his emissaries.

"The way people reacted to the relic exposition in Thailand shows the love, devotion, and respect among the Thai people. The golden bond between the two countries will live for a long time to come as "Mekong- Ganga" brings together the people of Asia. Both rivers have given birth to great civilisations and give us the opportunity to reach out to people from countries of the Mekong basin," Halder said.

In his address Dr Sacchidananda Joshi, Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) noted that these civilisations are more than geographical landmarks. "Each civilisation brings with it a legacy of wisdom. The similarities in the Mekong civilisations also indicates a mark of their great resilience. Can we also think of the Mekong Ganga Museum for shared heritage. In contemporary times we draw inspiration from shared tradition. The message of Dhamma is as important today as it was 200 decades ago. Initiatives like the Mekong Ganga Yatra is an opportunity to rediscover our common roots and celebrate the linkages that unite us," he said.

Dr Joshi concluded by saying that the IGNCA was committed to preserving Buddhist knowledge, heritage and strengthening ties with SE Asian nations.

The Ambassador of Thailand to India, Pattarat Hongtong, the Chief Guest in her address noted that as a Buddhist, she expressed deep appreciation for all organisations involved in the Mekong-Ganges Yatra, and said that the efforts are a testimony of deep ties between India and Thailand.

"We have various areas of cooperation but dhamma is essential. Links with Asian countries extended to India, in this context the 3rd Yatra was a stepping-stone for deepening bilateral ties. We are committed to promoting Dhamma diplomacy," she explained.

Notably, the 4th Dhamma Yatra commemorates the 97th birth anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand and celebrates the vision of the 'Asian Century with Dhamma Principles' as envisioned by PM Modi in 2015. It also reflects the ongoing efforts to unite countries through the shared values of Dhamma, transcending geopolitical, religious, and cultural differences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor