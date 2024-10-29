India Tibet Coordination Office conducts awareness program in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : The India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) recently organised a Tibet Awareness Program in Mumbai, engaging a diverse group of stakeholders from education, media, politics, and Tibet Support Groups.

The initiative aimed to promote advocacy and solidarity with the Tibetan cause through a series of events and meetings across the city.

One of the highlights was the "A Day for Tibet Program" held at Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji High School in Navi Mumbai, where approximately 70 students, alongside the Principal and faculty members, participated.

Themed 'Why Tibet Matters to India,' the session featured ITCO Coordinator Tashi Dekyi, who provided valuable insights into the historical, cultural, and geopolitical ties between India and Tibet.

She emphasised Tibet's strategic relevance, touching on environmental concerns and the importance of India's support for Tibet's cause. The interactive format encouraged active participation from both students and teachers, making the session both engaging and informative.

In addition to the school program, an advocacy meeting took place at Mehboob Studio, involving Bollywood producer Raj Satyam and his nephew Anish Vajjala.

Tashi Dekyi and Satyam discussed innovative strategies to raise awareness about Tibet within the Hindi cinema fraternity, aiming to leverage the influence of film to mobilize public support.

Tashi Dekyi also met with actor, filmmaker, and producer Shashi Ranjan at his office in Lokhandwala, Andheri West. Their conversation focused on integrating Tibetan narratives into media and entertainment projects to boost public awareness and understanding of the Tibetan cause.

This Tibet Awareness Program marked a significant step in uniting support across various sectors. The collaboration among educational institutions, media professionals, political figures, and Tibet Support Groups illustrated a concerted effort to enhance the Tibet advocacy movement. The enthusiastic response from participants reflected the potential for future partnerships and initiatives.

The initiative also highlighted the ongoing need for education and awareness efforts to inspire the younger generation to support the Tibetan cause.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor