India to co-chair AI summit, major annoucments expected during PM Modi's visit to France

New Delhi [India], February 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair the AI Summit in Paris on Monday. Notably, France had invited India to co-lead this meeting. Earlier summits were held in London and Seoul.

United states and China will be represented by US Vice President and Chinese Vice Prime Minister in the meet along with industry big names, start-ups and major stakeholders in a week long meet.

This is Prime Minister Modi's sixth official visit to France. Apart from co-chairing the AI meet, PM Modi will also attend VVIP dinner hosted by French government on February 12.

"Artificial Intelligence foundation is also expected to be launched during the summit, French president has called it 'action summit.' Focus of summit will be on AI governance and make it inclusive, political message behind this meeting is that all countries should get involved in AI revolution that is challenging. Action summit will showcase convergence between France and India and create a bridge, innovation will be our new mantra," said diplomatic sources.

After co-chairing AI summit, Prime Minister Modi will also meet CEO's of top French companies in Paris at CEO forum , France is eleventh largest foreign investor in India. More than 800 French companies are operating in India.

The diplomatic sources said the way French companies has complied with 'Make in India' and did transfer of technology like no one else, there is no competition. "Trust is built, our relationship is not just strategic but it is universal," the source added.

Prime Minister Modi will also hold bilateral discussion with French President Macron in French city of Marseille. It is learnt from diplomatic sources that talks on aerospace, engines, submarines and nuclear reactors are progressing successfully.

According to sources, some tangible bilateral agreements and announcements will be made during the visit. India France bilateral roadmap may also be unveiled

Apart from technology, innovation, cyber, space, security, sovereignty, bilateral meet will also focus on people to people contact. France has a ambitious plan to attract more Indian students to the country. Global issues will also come up during the meet.

