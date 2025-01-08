India to consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan after Foreign Secretary meets Muttaqi in Dubai

New Delhi/Dubai, Jan 8 India has pledged further humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai on Wednesday.

Misri and Muttaqi also discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments during the significant meeting which took place two days after India severely condemned the recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan that killed 46 people, including several women and children.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Foreign Secretary underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people-to-people contacts between the two countries. In this context, he conveyed India’s readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people.

As the two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes, the Afghan Minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan.

"In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Acting fast to the needs of the Afghan people, India has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of 50,000 MTs of wheat, 300 tonnes of medicines, 27 tonnes of earthquake relief aid, 40,000 litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of Covid vaccine, 11,000 units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme, 500 units of winter clothing and 1.2 tonnes of stationery kits, over the past few years.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed strengthening of sports, especially cricket cooperation, which is highly valued by the young generation of Afghanistan.

It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

"The Afghan side underlined its sensitivities to India's security concerns. The two sides agreed to remain in touch and continue regular contacts at various levels," the MEA stated.

On December 24, Pakistani air strikes inside Afghanistan had resulted in the death of 46 people and invited massive criticism besides a stern warning from the current regime in the war-torn country.

The airstrikes by Pakistani fighter jets on parts of Barmal district in Paktika province was the second instance in 2024 of Islamabad directly hitting "civilian areas" on Afghan territory.

In March 2024, a similar strike had killed eight people, including three children.

On Monday, India had condemned the Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan, asserting that it is the country's 'old practice' to blame neighbours for its internal failures.

"We have noted the media reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," he added.

