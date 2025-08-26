India to gift 12 agricultural drones, two mobile soild testing labs to Fiji

New Delhi [India], August 26 : India will gift 12 agricultural drones and two mobile soil testing laboratories to Fiji.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during press statement with visiting Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

"In our extensive discussions today, we made several important decisions. We believe that only a healthy nation can be a prosperous one. Therefore, a 100-bed super specialty hospital will be built in Suva. Dialysis units and sea ambulances will also be sent. Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened to provide affordable, high-quality medicines to every home. To ensure that no one is held back in the race for their dreams, a 'Jaipur Foot' camp will also be organized in Fiji," PM Modi said.

"In the field of agriculture, cowpea seeds sent from India are growing very well in Fiji's soil. India will also gift 12 agri-drones and two mobile soil testing labs. We applaud the Fijian government for approving Indian Ghee in Fiji," he added.

The joint statement issued by the two countries also spoke of growing cooperation between the two countries, including in agriculture.

"Prime Minister Modi announced the gift of 12 agricultural drones and two mobile soil testing laboratories under India's Grant-in-Aid Programme, which will promote innovation and enhance productivity in Fiji's sugar sector. To further support the sector, Prime Minister Modi announced the intention to send an ITEC expert to the Fiji Sugar Corporation, along with the organisation of specialised ITEC training programmes for Fijian sugar sector professionals," it said.

"The leaders recognised the significance of agriculture and food security as key areas for bilateral cooperation," it added.

Fijian Prime Minister Rabuka thanked PM Modi for the assistance of 5MT of high-quality cowpea seeds sent by India to support food security and agricultural resilience in Fiji.

Both leaders welcomed the signing of MoUs aimed at deepening cooperation in key sectors.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Fiji Development Bank (FDB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) of India to enhance collaboration in rural development, agricultural financing and financial inclusion.

Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Cooperation in the field of Standardization between the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Department of National Trade Measurement and Standards (DNTMS) of Fiji.

There was Memorandum of Understanding between National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India and Pacific Polytechnic, Fiji, for cooperation in the field of human capacity building, skilling, and upskilling; Memorandum of Understanding between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) to further economic and commercial ties; and Agreement between HLL Lifecare Ltd. and Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Republic of Fiji on supply of medicines under Jan Aushadhi Scheme.

The Leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments and reiterated their shared commitment to peace, climate justice, inclusive development, and amplifying the voice of the Global South.

PM Rabuka appreciated the leadership role of India in the Global South and expressed appreciation for the valued mutual support extended in multilateral forums.

