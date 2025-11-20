India to host Colombo Security Conclave NSA meeting today

New Delhi, Nov 20 India is set to host the 7th Meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in New Delhi on Thursday.

NSA Ajit Doval will host his counterparts from member states, including the Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Seychelles will participate as an Observer State, while Malaysia has been invited as a Guest.

"The CSC was formed to promote closer cooperation between Member States on vital matters of security and to strengthen partnership for enhancing regional security in the Indian Ocean region," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In keeping with this vision and objective, the ministry said that the 7th Meeting of the NSAs will be an opportunity for the participants to review the activities under the different pillars of cooperation, including Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalization; Combating Transnational Organized Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, and discuss the Roadmap and Action Plan for 2026.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh's National Security Advisor (NSA) Khalilur Rahman called on his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, as the two held an extensive meeting in New Delhi, according to media reports in Dhaka.

The meeting comes amid Dhaka's renewed call for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the death sentence verdict issued against her by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) earlier this week.

Taking to X, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi said, "Bangladesh delegation to the Seventh NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), led by the National Security Advisor, Dr Khalilur Rahman, met with the National Security Advisor of India, Mr Ajit Doval, and his team today in Delhi. They discussed the work of CSC and key bilateral issues. Rahman invited Doval to visit Bangladesh at his convenience."

The 6th Meeting of the NSAs of CSC was held in December 2023 in Mauritius, and member states met again during the Signing Ceremony for the Founding Documents of CSC in Sri Lanka in August 2024.

The Deputy National Security Advisers (DNSAs) of CSC countries have also been meeting at regular intervals. The last meeting of DNSAs was held in virtual format in July 2024.

According to the MEA, over the past years, India hosted a number of events, including the First CSC Oceanographers and Hydrographers Conference, where member and observer states shared knowledge and best practices relating to oceanography and hydrography and discussed collaborative ways to address the regional challenges related to the Oceans.

Additionally, the maiden Coastal Security Conference, which focused on the greater role and responsibilities of the Coast Guards of Member and Observer States in ensuring security of coastlines and beyond, and the third edition of the Maritime Law Workshop, were also held in India.

Several training programmes were also hosted by India on the investigation of terrorism cases, countering trafficking, organised crime and drug law enforcement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor