India to host maritime convergence with International Fleet Review 2026

New Delhi [India], October 31 : India will host three major international maritime events in Feb 2026 at Visakhapatnam, namely, the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, Exercise MILAN 2026, and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, scheduled to be conducted from 15 to 25 February 2026. This marks India's maiden conduct of these major maritime events simultaneously, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Friday.

The event realises the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), announced in 2025.

MAHASAGAR extends India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) philosophy from the Indian Ocean to across regions, emphasizing sustainability, resilience, and collective responsibility of the maritime commons. The February 2026 convergence is a major operational manifestation of this vision, demonstrating India's commitment to being a 'Preferred Security Partner' for all friends and partners, as per the statement.

Invitations have been extended to navies from across the globe to participate in this historic gathering at Visakhapatnam, India's eastern maritime gateway and home to the Eastern Naval Command. The event will reflect India's commitment to free, open and inclusive seas, anchored in strategic frameworks including MAHASAGAR, the Act East Policy, IONS, and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The event will feature a Presidential Fleet Review at Sea by the Hon'ble President of India, showcasing indigenous platforms including INS Vikrant (India's first domestically built aircraft carrier), Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, and Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettesreflecting India's transformation into a 'Builder's Navy'. The Indian Navy ships would be joined by a diverse congregation of ships from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Coast Guard and the Merchant Marines, as per the statement.

Exercise MILAN's Sea and Harbour Phases will focus on interoperability, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and search-and-rescue operations. The International City Parade will feature contingents from participating navies, the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force marching through Visakhapatnam's iconic beachfront, the RK Beach, showcasing maritime diplomacy directly to citizens.

An International Maritime Seminar will gather maritime strategists, defence officials, academics, and industry leaders to discuss contemporary issues including maritime collaboration, technology and humanitarian support. The IONS Conclave of Chiefs, during which the Indian Navy will assume the Chairmanship for the second time (2025-2027), will bring together naval chiefs from 25 member nations, nine observers, and specially invited nations to deliberate on maritime security, HADR, and information sharing.

India's IFR tradition began with the 2001 Mumbai edition, which hosted 20 foreign navies, and reached new heights with the 2016 Visakhapatnam IFR, welcoming navies from around the world. Exercise MILAN, launched in 1995 with four navies at Port Blair, has evolved into a premier Multilateral Exercise with partner navies across the globe participating in 2024. India's forthcoming IONS Chairmanship and the MAHASAGAR vision reinforce its role as a convenor of regional maritime security cooperation.

Visakhapatnam's proven infrastructure, strategic location, and maritime museums make it an ideal host. Coordinated preparations by the Indian Navy along with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Culture at the national level, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, local administration at the state level, would ensure seamless execution of this landmark convergence. Significant economic benefits are anticipated for the region through hospitality, tourism, and service sector activities during the event.

This convergence transforms naval tradition into strategic cooperation, turning this grand spectacle into meaningful diplomacy and operational synergy. It would strengthen India's position as a responsible maritime power committed to mutual advancement, holistic security, and growth across regions, as per the statement.

