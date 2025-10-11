India to host United Nations Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs' Conclave from October 14-16

New Delhi [India], October 11 : India is slated to host the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave from October 14 to 16 at Delhi.

The conclave is set to bring together 30 military chiefs from around the world.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said, "United Nations Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs' Conclave 2025. India will be hosting the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries, UNTCC Chiefs' Conclave from 14 to 16 October 2025 at New Delhi. The Conclave will bring together over 30 Military Chiefs from around the world, to deliberate on evolving peacekeeping challenges, best practices and future readiness. Watch the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan share his message on the upcoming UNTCC 2025 and reaffirm the collective commitment to global peacekeeping."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1976517748185498089

A curtain raiser was organised at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi, on October 1. Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, DCOAS (IS&T), briefed about the modalities of conduct of the upcoming Conclave. He underlined the significance of the Conclave as a unique platform for UN troop-contributing countries to foster dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding.

He highlighted India's steadfast commitment to UN peacekeeping, the nation's role as one of the largest troop contributors and the Indian Army's readiness to share its operational experience, innovations and best practices. He expressed confidence that the Conclave would pave the way for deeper collaboration, collective preparedness and stronger partnerships in addressing contemporary peacekeeping challenges.

As one of the largest and most consistent contributors to UN missions, India is convening this Conclave to provide a high-level forum for sharing best practices, fostering common understanding and creating a collaborative approach to chart out the future trajectory of peacekeeping. The event underscores India's enduring commitment to global stability and reflects its ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

