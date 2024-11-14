India to participate in Bahrain International Air Show

Sakhir Airbase [Bahrain], November 14 : The Indian Air Force is set to participate in the Bahrain International Air Show at the Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain.

Starting November 14, the Air Show will see the Sarang Helicopter Team of the Indian Air Force enthral the audience with their spectacular aerial display.

The details were shared by the Media Co-ordination Centre of the Indian Air Force on X.

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1856901684602995093

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team was formed in 2003 and their very first International public performance was in 2004, at Asian Aerospace Show Singapore. Initially formed and raised as a three helicopter formation, the Sarang team now boasts of a thrilling five-helicopter display and has performed over 1200 displays at more than 385 venues all around the globe.

According to the official website of Bahrain International Air Show (BIAS) 2024, The International Air Show was established in 2010 to create a distinctive event. BIAS offers the industry a platform for high-level corporate hospitality, unique access to military and civil delegations, and showcasing technological innovations to potential buyers around the world.

Ambassador Vinod K Jacob met the visiting Indian Air Force delegation from the Air Headquarters & Sarang Display team.

On Saturday, the visiting Indian Air Force delegation to Bahrain also played a friendly cricket match with the Embassy of India.

https://x.com/IndiaInBahrain/status/1855290783768945042

India and Bahrain enjoy excellent bilateral relations characterized by cordial political, economic, cultural and people-to-people contacts.

The two countries have significant cooperation across all sectors. Trade and investment ties are flourishing between the two countries.

Bahrain is home to over 3,00,000 Indian nationals. Bahrain launched the 'Little India in Bahrain' project in November 2015 to acknowledge and mark the contribution of the Indian community to the history and progress of Bahrain.

