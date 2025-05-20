India to provide 600 artificial limbs in Guatemala Humanitarian Initiative

Guatemala City [Guatemala], May 20 : India is set to launch a major humanitarian initiative in Guatemala, providing approximately 600 artificial limbs to those in need, officials announced today.

The Indian Embassy in Guatemala City confirmed that all administrative procedures have been completed for an artificial limb fitment camp to be held within the premises of Guatemala's Ministry of Defence.

The 50-day camp, scheduled to begin in October 2025, will be conducted by a specialized team from Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the organization behind the globally acclaimed Jaipur Foot prosthetic.

"This humanitarian initiative will not only provide life-enhancing support to its beneficiaries but will also serve as a testament to the deepening bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Guatemala," said India's Ambassador to Guatemala Manoj Kumar Mohapatra.

The project comes under India's "India for Humanity" programme and will be the 33rd such camp organized globally. The initiative coincides with celebrations marking the 53rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, recently visited Guatemala at Ambassador Mohapatra's invitation to commemorate this diplomatic milestone and formalize arrangements for the camp.

"We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. All are our brothers and sisters in the world and we will provide free artificial limbs to them. Even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam policy," Bhandari told ANI.

During the visit, Bhandari handed over the official confirmation letter to Guatemalan officials including Claudine Ogaldes, Executive Secretary of CONRED (Guatemala's National Coordination for Disaster Reduction), and William Oswaldo, Inspector General of the Army by prem Bhandari on behalf of the Indian Embassy in Guatemala

Guatemala's Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez attended the announcement event alongside diplomatic corps members, government officials, and business leaders.

BMVSS, which has conducted 114 international camps since its founding in 1975, has provided nearly 2.3 million prosthetic limbs and assistive devices worldwide. The organization was founded by DR Mehta, who has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours.

A container carrying machinery and equipment required for the camp is expected to arrive at a Guatemalan seaport in September, with the team comprising seven technicians and two team leaders arriving shortly thereafter.

The Indian Embassy in Guatemala also announced plans to host what it describes as the largest International Day of Yoga celebration outside India on 13 June, with 12,000 people expected to participate.

