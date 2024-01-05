India to provide financial assistance package of nearly NPR 1000 crores to support earthquake-affected people

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 5 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that the Indian government will provide a financial assistance package of approximately NPR 1000 crores to Nepal to provide further support following the recent earthquake in Jajarkot, Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a press statement.

Earlier in November, 128 people died and at least 141 were injured after a strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated on Thursday that Jaishankar and Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal NP Saud also witnessed the handover of the fifth tranche of post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supply provided by the Indian government.

It consisted of "200 prefabricated houses, 1200 blankets, 150 tents and 2000 sleeping bags for the earthquake-affected people in Nepal," the statement said.

"Out of the 200 prefabricated houses, 20 were handed over today and the remaining shall be handed over in various tranches over the next few weeks," it added.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Nepal from January 4 to 5, 2024, at the invitation of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, NP Saud.

The two ministers co-chaired the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission on Thursday, which reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including developmental partnerships.

"The Joint Commission appreciated the achievements made in all areas of bilateral cooperation during the period following the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission held on January 2021," the statement said.

Following the meeting of the Joint Commission, EAM and the Foreign Minister of Nepal witnessed the exchange of the four agreements.

The first agreement between India and Nepal was for the implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal.

"In the new agreement, the budgetary ceiling for the implementation of HICDPs has been increased from NPR. 5 crore to NPR. 20 crore," it stressed.

Second, an agreement between the Indian government and the Nepal government was for Long Term Power Trade.

Under this agreement, it has been agreed to strive to increase the quantum of power export from Nepal to India to 10,000 MW within a timeframe of ten years and, towards this end, take all necessary measures to encourage mutually beneficial investments in Nepal's hydropower generation sector and transmission infrastructure.

Thirdly, the Launch Service Agreement for Munal Satellite was developed by the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology between NewSpace India Limited and Nepal Academy of Science and Technology.

"This satellite developed by Nepali students shall be launched on a gratis basis on an Indian launch rocket," the statement said.

Lastly, the MoU for Cooperation in Renewable Energy Development between NTPC Limited and Nepal Electricity Authority was signed. This MoU creates a framework for cooperation in renewables between NTPC and NEA.

Moreover, they also jointly inaugurated three 132 kV cross-border transmission lines between India and Nepal, namely, the second circuit of the Raxaul-Parwanipur line, the second circuit of Kataiya-Kusaha line, and the New Nautanwa-Mainhiya lines.

"EAM paid courtesy calls on Rt Hon'ble President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel and Rt Hon'ble Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'," the statement highlighted.

Additionally, bilateral matters of mutual interest were discussed in these meetings.

During the day, EAM also held meetings with other senior political leaders in Nepal.

Later, the Foreign Minister of Nepal also hosted a dinner in honour of the EAM, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu stated.

On Friday, EAM Jaishankar will inaugurate 59 post-earthquake reconstruction projects in the education, health and culture sectors, including the new building of the Tribhuvan University Central Library, which has been built with the Government of India's grant assistance.

Later, EAM will return to India tomorrow.

Notably, Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," the statement stressed.

