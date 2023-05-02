India to temporarily relocate embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan

Khartoum [Sudan], May 2 : India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Khartoum to Port Sudan in view of the prevailing security situation in Sudan.

Ministry of External Affairs said that the situation will be assessed in light of further developments.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in Sudan, including attacks in Khartoum city, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Khartoum will be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan. The situation will be assessed in the light of further developments," MEA said in a release.

"The Embassy may be approached at following numbers: +249 999163790; +249 119592986; +249 915028256 and E-mail: cons1.khartoum@mea.gov.in," the release added.

Over 3,000 Indians have left the crisis-hit Sudan till now with India carrying out Operation Kaveri to evacuate stranded citizens.

"IAF C-130J flight carrying 16th batch of evacuees takes off from Port Sudan. 122 passengers onboard this flight are en route to Jeddah. Nearly 3000 persons have now left Sudan under #OperationKaveri," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

The third week of fighting between the rival forces in Sudan has seen thousands of Sudanese and other nationals attempting to flee the country daily.

The military has been in charge of Sudan since a 2021 coup that derailed the country's path to democracy.

The armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been competing for power as factions negotiate on forming a transitional government after a 2021 military coup.

The tensions stem from a disagreement between the military, headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, about how the paramilitary force should be integrated into the armed forces and what authority should oversee that process, according to Al Jazeera.

The two generals have openly criticised each other in speeches over the past few months.

