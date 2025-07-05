India-Trinidad Tobago sign six MoUs to boost cooperation

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago] July 5 : India and Trinidad and Tobago have signed six agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Caribbean nation to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas, including infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, development projects, sports, education, cultural exchange programs and diplomatic training.

The six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed following delegation-level talks between PM Modi and his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar in Port of Spain on Friday.

The MoUs include an agreement on the Indian Pharmacopoeia, which aims to provide improved access to Indian pharmaceutical products in the Trinidad and Tobago market, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a statement.

To strengthen the development corporation partnership between the two countries, an agreement was signed for an Indian grant to implement Quick Impact Projects (QIP).

Agreements were also signed to strengthen cooperation in sports, diplomatic training and the re-establishment of two ICCR Chairs of Hindi and Indian Studies at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Trinidad and Tobago. An MoU on the Programme of Cultural Exchanges for the period 2025-2028 was also signed.

Along with the MoUs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the extension of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards facility up to 6th generation of Indian Diaspora members in Trinidad and Tobago, allowing them to live and work in India without restrictions. Earlier, this facility was available up to the 4th generation of Indian Diaspora members in the Caribbean nation.

PM Modi also gifted 2000 laptops to school students in Trinidad and Tobago and announced formal handing over of agro-processing machinery (USD 1 million) to the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) and the holding of Artificial Limb Fitment Camp (poster-launch) in Trinidad and Tobago for 50 days for 800 people.

The Indian Prime Minister further announced that under the 'Heal in India' program, specialised medical treatment will be offered to Trinidad and Tobago citizens. He also gifted twenty Hemodialysis Units and two Sea ambulances to the Caribbean nation to assist in the provision of healthcare.

PM Modi announced the solarisation of the headquarters of T&T's Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs by providing rooftop photovoltaic solar panels.

Enhancing the cultural ties between both nations, PM Modi announced the celebration of Geeta Mahotsav at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation in Port of Spain, coinciding with the Geeta Mahotsav celebrations in India.

Earlier, Trinidad and Tobago PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar said that the nation is honoured to adopt the Indian UPI system and collaborate on India stack tools such as Aadhaar and DigiLocker to modernise public services.

"Trinidad and Tobago is honoured to adopt the Indian UPI system and collaborate on India stack tools such as Aadhaar and DigiLocker to modernise public services. On behalf of the children of Trinidad and Tobago, I thank you for your gift of 2000 laptops."

"We are in discussions with Indian companies to participate in various energy-related projects here in Trinidad and Tobago. We are proud to join India-led initiatives such as the Global Biofuels Alliance," she added.

After concluding his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi embarked on his visit to Argentina for the 3rd leg of his five-nation tour.

PM Modi is headed for Buenos Aires at the official invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei. He will hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to enhance further the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

