India, UK ask Taliban to allow girls to return to secondary school

India and UK have expressed their serious concern about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, violations of human rights and the hampered access of girls and women to education, a joint statement said after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both Prime Ministers called on the Taliban to allow girls to return to secondary school.

"On Afghanistan, both sides expressed their serious concern about the humanitarian situation, violations of human rights and the hampered access of girls and women to education. Both Prime Ministers called on the Taliban to allow girls to return to secondary school," the joint statement read.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the role of the UK in co-hosting the UN Afghanistan Conference for the humanitarian response on March 31.

According to the statement, Johnson acknowledged the role played by India in providing medical and food grain assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

"The Leaders reaffirmed the importance of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those sanctioned by the UNSC," the statement read.

Both sides agreed to continue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the need for a representative and inclusive political system in support of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

In the joint statement, both leaders also reiterated their commitment to transform defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and enhance engagements in support of a free, open and secure Indo Pacific.

They agreed to deepen co-operation, including by quickly resolving legacy issues and intensifying cooperation as trusted partners under the India-UK Defence and International Security Partnership framework.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor