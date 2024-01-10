India, UK want strong strategic relations: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

London [UK], January 10 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said both India and the UK desire strong strategic relations and are working towards that.

"Both India and the UK want strong strategic relations. We want to strengthen the comprehensive strategic relations," Singh, who is currently on an official visit to the UK, said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Raksha Mantri paid a visit to the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple (Neasden Temple) in London.

The Hindu temple is Europe's first authentic and traditionally built Hindu shrine. Singh offered Abishek Puja at the temple, according to sources.

Singh's visit to the Neasden Temple also underlined the significance of cultural connections in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defence Minister held a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Grant Shapps. The discussions centred on defence cooperation, security and enhancing defence-industrial cooperation.

The two leaders also reviewed the full range of India-UK defence relations.

"Had an excellent meeting with UK Defence Minister, Mr. Grant Shapps. We reviewed the full range of India-UK defence relations. We had fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues pertaining to defence cooperation, security and also on enhancing defence industrial cooperation," Singh posted from his official handle on X.

During the meeting, Shapps stressed that the India-UK relationship is not transactional, as both countries are natural partners with many commonalities and shared goals.

Singh, on his part, noted the growing strategic convergence between the two countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

The bilateral defence meeting was followed by the signing of two agreements between India and the UK, an MoU on the conduct of bilateral international cadet exchange programme, and a Letter of Arrangement between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) on defence collaboration in research and development, as per a release issued by the Defence Ministry.

These documents will provide impetus to the people-to-people exchanges particularly among the youth, and larger area of defence research collaboration between the two countries.

On his arrival in London on Tuesday, Singh received a Guard of Honour at the Horse Guards Parade grounds in London.

There was a special parade as well by the British Army's Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards and the Band of the Irish Guards.

The regiments represented in the parade are among the most historic in the British Army. Ceremonial welcomes of this nature are considered special and memorable moments of high honour from one nation to another.

Singh, on Tuesday, also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Tavistock, London.

On Wednesday, the Raksha Mantri will call on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron.

The minister will also participate in a community reception in the UK.

Singh arrived in the UK on Monday night. The ongoing visit is the first by a sitting Indian Defence minister to the UK in 23 years.

Singh is being accompanied by a high-level Ministry of Defence delegation, comprising senior officials from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Service Headquarters, the Department of Defence, and the Department of Defence Production.

