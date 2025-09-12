India unveils SAJEX 2025 in Jeddah to strengthen jewellery trade

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], September 12 : The Global Gems and Jewellery Exposition #SAJEX2025 kicked off today at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, marking a significant event in the bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia.

The inauguration was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan, Consul General Fahad Suri, and Counsellor Manusmriti, alongside leadership from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC India) and officials from various Indian and Saudi government departments.

Officials from InvestSaudi, GAFT SA, KSAMOFA, and business leaders from Makkah Chamber, Jeddah Chamber, and Riyadh Chamber attended, showcasing strong bilateral engagement.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said, "The Global Gems and Jewellery Exposition #SAJEX2025, organised by @GJEPCIndia, opened today at @jeddahsuperdome. Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan, Consul General @CGIJeddah Shri Fahad Suri, and Counsellor Ms. Manusmriti joined the leadership of @GJEPCIndia, along with officials from @DoC_GoI, @MISA, @mimgov, @InvestSaudi, @gaft_sa, @KSAMOFA, @makkahregion and business leaders from @MakkahChamber, @JeddahChamber, @RiyadhChamber, and other dignitaries to inaugurate this landmark event."

Saudi Arabia is India's 5th largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $42.98 billion in FY 2023-24, highlighting the robust economic relationship.

India is a major player in the global gems and jewellery market, and SAJEX2025 provides a platform for business networking and exploring opportunities. The event aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, focusing on economic diversification and growth.

The Jeddah exposition was built on the momentum of last year, when Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal inaugurated the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature 2024, also organised by GJEPC, in Mumbai on January 4.

As a platform for the gem and jewellery industry, the Mumbai event showcased India's prowess as a stone and gem supplier while evolving into a central hub for jewellery.

In his address at the time, Piyush Goyal acknowledged the pivotal role India had played in the gem and jewellery sector, emphasising its transformation into a crucial player in the diamond industry.

Piyush Goyal said, "India has played a pivotal role as a stone supplier/gem supplier, proceeding to become an important centre for jewellery. Today is also a very important sector for the diamond industry, and now taking a leadership role in lab-grown diamonds. Over this journey, I must complement each one of you for your contributions, for the hard work and innovative efforts that each one of you has put in. My compliments to the entire gem and jewellery sector, all the players in this sector, right from the designers, manufacturers, marketers, and retailers.

He lauded the industry's innovative efforts and hard work, recognising everyone from designers and manufacturers to marketers and retailers.

Goyal commented, "It is good that we are looking at an organised growth of this sector, we are looking at a formal engagement with customers, with the international world, and I truly believe that under PM Modi's guidance, India will become the global epicentre of this industry."

The IIJS Signature 2024, scheduled from January 4 to 7 at Jio World Convention Centre and January 5 to 8 at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, stood as India's premier jewellery show organised by GJEPC.

As the first design-centric jewellery show of the year, it set high standards, promising an extraordinary scale, and maintaining the grandeur associated with IIJS events.

The show marked its 16th edition, emphasising its enduring significance with over 1500 exhibitors participating, showcasing the industry's diverse offerings.

The event provided a comprehensive platform with over 3000 stalls. It spanned an extensive area, underscoring its scale and importance.

IIJS Signature 2024 was not limited to national promotions; it engaged in personalised interactions with retailers globally, emphasising the event's international significance.

The GJEPC, instrumental in organising IIJS events, worked to promote and support the Indian gem and jewellery industry on a global scale. As IIJS Signature 2024 unfolded, it promised to provide a platform for new opportunities, showcasing the industry's innovation, design, and business acumen.

