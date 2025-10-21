India upgrades Technical Mission in Kabul to Embassy

Kabul/New Delhi, Oct 21 India on Tuesday announced that it has restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect.

The decision, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.

"In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"This decision underscores India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest. The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society," it added.

On October 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held detailed discussions with the visiting Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in New Delhi as both sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, as well as important regional developments.

The EAM had reiterated India's long-standing friendship with the Afghan people and highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties binding the two nations. He also conveyed India’s continued commitment to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," EAM Jaishankar stated in his opening remarks during the meeting with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister.

