India upholds, promotes principles of Buddhism globally: Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor

Ulan-Ude [Russia], August 19 : Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor on Friday said India upholds and promotes the principles of Buddhism globally.

“Buddhism, with its profound teachings of compassion, wisdom, peace and harmony, has been a cornerstone of Indian society for centuries. India, the land where the light of Buddha's wisdom first shone, continues to uphold and promote these principles globally. In Russia, Buddhism is one of the four main recognized religions,” the Indian Ambassador said while addressing the International Buddhist Forum in Buryatia.

Kapoor made his address in the presence of the senior lama of a Buddhist monastery in Mongolia and Russia, Pandito Khambo Lama.

Kapoor said the spiritual ties between India, Russia date back several millennia.

“Our shared spiritual history is woven with the threads of Buddhism, which has transcended geographical borders to become an integral part of our cultural ties. As we deliberate on the various themes in this conference, it is essential to explore the ancient links between the Indo-Himalayan form of Buddhism and the Buddhism followed in Russia,” he said.

He added that: “The intertwining of our spiritual roots can be traced back to the diffusion of Buddhism from India to Tibet and beyond.”

The Indian Ambassador said the country’s government has over the years, taken significant initiatives to foster the spirit of Buddhism in India. “One of these was the establishment of the 'Buddhist Tourism Circuit', which connects important Buddhist heritage pilgrimage sites in India associated with the Buddha's life,” he said.

He further said: “A unique and historic project is also coming up in Lumbini, Nepal, the birth place of Siddharth Gautam. On May 16, 2022, during the Buddha Jayanti Vesak Day, the Prime Minister of India along with the Prime Minister of Nepal laid the Foundation Stone for a world-class 'India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage' in the Lumbini Monastic Zone.”

Kapoor said the bonds between the Indo-Himalayan form of Buddhism and the Buddhism practised in Russia are a testament to the enduring power of spirituality to transcend borders. “As we continue our journey, let us draw inspiration from our shared heritage, utilizing its timeless wisdom to navigate the challenges of our times. Let us forge ahead, hand in hand, as custodians of an ancient legacy that continues to illuminate our lives,” he said.

The Indian Ambassador to Russia on Friday also discussed the existing and potential cooperation in culture, tourism and economic spheres with the head of Buryatia Aleksey Tsedenov in Ulan Ude.

Pavan further showed gratitude for organising the first international Buddhist Forum.

