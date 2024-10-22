India, US, Australia and Japan announce continuation of Quad Cyber Challenge

Washington, DC [US], October 22 : India, the US, Australia and Japan have announced the continuation of the Quad Cyber Challenge for strengthening responsible cyber ecosystems, promoting public resources, and raising cybersecurity awareness.

In a press release on Monday, the US State Department said, "Quad partners of Australia, India, Japan, and the United Statesunder the auspices of the Quad Senior Cyber Groupannounced the continuation of our joint campaign, the Quad Cyber Challenge, to strengthen responsible cyber ecosystems, promote public resources, and raise cybersecurity awareness. The theme of this year's Challenge is promoting cybersecurity education and building a strong workforce."

Earlier in 2023, Quad comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia had launched a public campaign 'Quad Cyber Challenge' to improve cyber security across their nations.

On October 10, the US hosted a Quad Cyber Challenge event at the White House joined by officials from Australia, India, and Japan, according to the US State Department press release.

The US National Security Council's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, Anne Neuberger, and the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Education, Cindy Marten, discussed the importance of youth talent development in cybersecurity and highlighted educational pipelines for federal service and the private sector.

Students and educators from around the country joined to hear prominent cybersecurity professionals share their career development stories. The event welcomed Presidential Cyber Educator Award recipients and students participating in the Presidential Cyber Educator Award Pathways and CyberPatriot programs, who exemplify the future of the US cyber workforce.

On the following day, Japan's National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC) invited three Japanese cybersecurity professionals on the front lines of their fields to deliver special video messages demonstrating the importance of cybersecurity jobs and the challenges they face, according to the US State Department press release.

The three experts shared their own experiences and their decision to opt for a cybersecurity career path to motivate students and young people to pursue this critical and challenging field.

Later this month, the Governor-General of Australia, Sam Mostyn AC, will host a Quad Cyber Challenge event at Government House, Canberra.

Senior female high school students from the capital region will join the Governor-General, the Special Envoy for Cyber Security and Digital Resilience Andrew Charlton MP, the National Cyber Security Coordinator Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness CSC, and representatives of Quad countries for the event.

Students at the Challenge event will learn about the benefits and opportunities of a cyber career, and how stronger cyber skills place individuals at the forefront of protecting themselves and others from cyber risks.

With an aim to secure India's cyberspace, the National Cyber Security Coordinator of India in October will deliver a message on "Cyber Swachhta Abhiyaan"India's Cyber Hygiene Campaignto the student community highlighting the importance of cyber security as part of outreach during Cyber Security Awareness month.

Eminent cyber security experts will conduct awareness workshops for students and faculty members to motivate them to adopt cyber hygiene habits and choose cyber security as a career option.

In a press release, the US Department of State said, "As stated in the Wilmington Declaration Joint Statement, the Quad is a force for good that delivers real, positive, and enduring impact for communities across the Indo-Pacific."

"We are grateful to the students and educators in the Indo-Pacific and beyond who support the mission of the Quad Cyber Challenge and promote the development of technical skills and education to foster the world's next generation of cybersecurity specialists," it added.

