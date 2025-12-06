India, US call for additional designations of LeT, JeM and their proxy groups under UN 1267 sanctions regime, condemn cross-border terrorism

New Delhi [India], December 6 : India and the United States have unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and renewed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of countering terrorism, including in the UN, Quad and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The two countries held the 21st Meeting of the India-USA Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism (CT) and the 7th Designations Dialogue here on December 3.

The two sides called for additional designations of ISIS and al-Qa'ida affiliates, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxy groups, supporters, sponsors, financiers and backers, under the UN 1267 sanctions regime, ensuring their members face a global asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

India and the United States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and the recent heinous terror incident near the Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10 and stressed that those responsible for terrorism should be held accountable.

The meetings underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, reflecting the spirit and breadth of the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

"Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They expressed concern over the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and AI for terrorist purposes," the release said.

India faces cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. India had carried out Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK.

The release said the two sides reviewed a wide range of traditional and emerging threats and challenges such as terrorist recruitment, abuse of technology for terrorist purposes, and financing of terrorism. Both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation against challenges, including through training, cybersecurity, exchange of best practices, and information sharing through continued bilateral and multilateral efforts.

Participants from India and the United States discussed strengthening law enforcement and judicial cooperation, including through information sharing and cooperation on mutual legal assistance requests.

"Both sides emphasised that confronting terrorism requires concerted action in a sustained and comprehensive manner. Against this backdrop, the two sides renewed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of countering terrorism including in the UN, Quad and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)," the release said.

Underscoring the growing convergence between India and the United States on counterterrorism, the Indian side thanked the US Department of State for designating The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of LeT, as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Both sides decided to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Designations Dialogue in the United States on a mutually convenient date.

Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Ms. Monica Jacobsen, Senior Bureau Official in the Bureau of Counterterrorism in the United States Department of State, led their respective delegations during the JWG meeting.

