India-US Executive Steering Group meeting at US Army Pacific Headquarters

New Delhi [India], April 11 : A meeting of the India-US Executive Steering Group (ESG) was held at the US Army Pacific Headquarters in Hawaii on Thursday.

The Indian delegation led by Lt Gen TK Aich DCOAS (Strategy) was briefed on the capabilities of the Lightning Academy and Aviation Brigade, the Indian Army said in a statement posted on X.

The ESG meeting sets the framework to discuss and plan defence cooperation engagements between India and the US, according to the Indian Army.

In a post on X, the Indian Army stated, "India -US Executive Steering Group #ESG Meeting commenced at HQ US Army Pacific. The Indian delegation headed by Lt Gen TK Aich DCOAS (Strategy), was briefed upon the capabilities of the Lightning Academy and Aviation Brigade. The #ESG meeting sets the framework to discuss & plan #DefenceCooperation engagements between both the Nations."

Notably, India and the US enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering

almost all areas of human endeavours, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of

interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier in March, the closing ceremony of the bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise between India and the United States, Tiger Triumph 2024, was held onboard the USS Somerset.

The Harbour Phase was conducted at Visakhapatnam from March 18-25, which included pre-sail discussions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Sports engagements, shipboarding drills and cross-deck visits.

Personnel from both the Navies celebrated the festival of Holi together on March 25 as part of the cultural exchange programme showcasing the vibrant and vivid culture of India," the Indian Navy said.

Additionally, the Indian Navy stated that the sea phase was conducted from March 26 to 30, and it included units of both countries undertaking maritime exercises at sea, followed by the landing of troops at Kakinada for the setting up of a joint command and control centre and a joint relief and medical camp for HADR operations.

"Cross-deck helicopter operations involving UH3H, CH53, and MH60R helicopters were also undertaken between ships of the Indian Navy and the US Navy off Kakinada and Visakhapatnam," the Indian Navy added.

The participating units from the Indian Navy included a landing platform dock, large landing ship tanks, including their integral landing craft and helicopters, guided missile Frigate and long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

The Indian Army was represented by one Infantry Battalion Group, including mechanised forces and the Indian Air Force had deployed one medium-lift aircraft, a transport helicopter and the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT).

