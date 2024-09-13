India, US joint military exercise underway in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 13 : The 20th edition of the Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024, between India and USA, is underway at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan from September 9-22, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information said on Friday.

The statement said that troops of the Indian Army and the US train together to increase interoperability between forces of both Nations, enhancing defence cooperation.

The 14-day exercise will see the participation of around 600 troops from a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services, while the US side is being represented by the troops of the 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division.

The aim of the joint exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counterterrorism operations in a subconventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

During the exercise, tactical drills are to be rehearsed, which include joint response to a terrorist action, joint planning, and combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions.

