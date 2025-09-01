"India-US partnership a defining relationship of 21st century": US Embassy

New Delhi [India], September 1 : The US Embassy in India shared an optimistic post on Monday on the enduring friendship between Washington and New Delhi and called it a defining relationship of the 21st century.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople."

It shared a quote by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who called the friendship between the peoples of India and the US to be the bedrock of cooperation.

"The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship"

The remarks come amid the hiccups between India and the US on the issue of Trumpian tariffs.

The 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods imposed by the Donald Trump administration came into force on August 27, following a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

US President Trump, who has on several occasions described India as a "tariff king," and cited the trade deficit with India and New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil and military equipment as reasons for the move.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government would shield small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers.

During the recent Monsoon session of Parliament, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement in both Houses, affirming that the government is examining the impact of tariffs and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the national interest.

Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal. Still, there are reservations from the Indian side on the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical for India as these two sectors provide livelihood opportunities to a large section of people.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor