India, US sign deal worth Rs 32,000 crore for buying 31 Predator drones

New Delhi [India], October 15 : India and the US on Tuesday signed crore deals worth Rs 32,000 crore for buying 31 Predator drones for the three services and setting up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for them in the country.

The deal between India and the US was signed in the presence of senior officials, according to defence officials.

Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the acquisition of 31 Predator drones. Of these 31 Predator drones, 15 will go to the Indian Navy, while the rest will be divided equally between the Air Force and the Army.

Speaking toon Monday, defence officials said that the foreign military sales contract with the US government for 31 Predator drones and the MRO was scheduled to be signed on Tuesday. The American team of military and corporate officials are in town for signing these contracts, the officials said.

India has been discussing the deal with the US for many years but the final hurdles were cleared a few weeks ago at the Defence Acquisition Council meeting, as it had to be cleared before October 31 as the validity of the American proposal was till that time only.

India would be basing the drones at four possible locations including INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian military has acquired the drones from the US in a tri-services deal with the numbers decided by the forces after a scientific study.

