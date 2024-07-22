"India-US ties are robust...": India's former envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu

New Delhi [India], July 22 : India's former envoy to the United States and BJP leader, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has said that India's ties with the US are robust with both countries mature enough to deal with any issues related to trade.

With United States to go for the presidential election in November, Sandhu said that India has experience with governments led by Democrats or Republicans and the bilateral ties will also benefit from the personal chemistry between the leaders of the two countries.

"The good part is that we (India) have dealt with both (Democrats and Republicans)...So, the personal chemistry should not be a problem. US and India's relationship is robust. There will always be issues - of trade, of so many other areas, that will come and I am sure that today both polities and democracies are very mature and the relationship has moved ahead..." Sandhu told ANI.

Relations between India and the US have improved substantially over the last 15 years as ties have been elevated to a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts.

Regular dialogue between the leaders and visits by the leaders of both countries have been instrumental in strengthening the multifaceted bilateral ties.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to US in 2023 , engine manufacturer GE Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

As the US presidential elections draw near, the twists and turns in the political scenario of the nation continue to make big headlines.

US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was pulling out from the presidential race. Soon after, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new presidential nominee.

"I think, at the moment, if you candidly look at it, the position is in favour of Trump right now...but the US politics is very interesting because the electoral system actually matters in 6 states. Out of 51, the others are more or less determined. So, it's the 6 shifting states that can make a difference. So, with all these developments so far, the general belief is that it's to the advantage of the Republicans," Sandhu said.

Six swing states that could hold the key to the White House include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

He recalled Trump's visit to India in the past and underscored how it turned out to be a very successful visit.

"We have dealt with both. In 2020, you will recall President Trump came to India, he had a very, very successful visit in February just before Covid hit. His public reception in Ahmedabad was much remembered, especially by him and the Republicans," Sandhu said.

Sandhu also mentioned how time and again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had good interactions with Vice President Harris as well.

"With Vice President Harris, Prime Minister (Modi) had a number of good interactions, including the state visit in 2023 where she hosted lunch for the Prime Minister. So personal chemistry should not be a problem. The United States and India's relationship is robust...As of now, there are a number of US companies investing in India, and that part is continuing," he said.

He further outlined the importance of Indian-Americans and how they will play a key role in the forthcoming US elections, which are slated to take place in November.

"While the election will be very robust, you will see the Indian-American part also playing up in both the parties. I think that's the strength of Indian-Americans there and their bi-partisan approach on both the parties," the former envoy went on to say.

On US Vice President Harris, and Biden endorsing her as the Presidential candidate, the former Ambassador of India to the US highlighted the three important aspects she has in her, which are very essential for any Democrat or within the Democratic Party.

He said, "Firstly, she is a sitting Vice President, so that gives her the first opportunity. Secondly, she is a woman. Thirdly, she is an African-American. Now, in the Democratic Party, being a woman and being an African-American are very important aspects. So, in my understanding, certainly, she will get the first shot. President Biden has also endorsed her. So, the process will play out."

"At the moment, she is looking to be the leading contender. But as we are watching, the situation is developing...But if you are asking me at the moment, I think the advantage is with Vice President Harris and she is likely to be the candidate," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, President Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election, citing the best interests of the Democratic Party and the nation. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election, calling for unity among Democrats to defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump.

President Biden has been recuperating at his Delaware home after testing positive for COVID-19 during a campaign stop in Las Vegas.

His decision to withdraw from the presidential race follows internal Democratic pressure after a widely criticised debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27.

