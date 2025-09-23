India-US to continue work through Quad to promote free, open Indo-Pacific

New York [US], September 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-US ties and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region through the Quad during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Week in New York.

The discussions that took place on Monday (local time) underscored the strategic importance of the bilateral relationship and the shared vision for regional stability.

Rubio also conveyed his gratitude to India for its ongoing involvement in a variety of matters, such as trade, energy and critical minerals.

"Secretary Rubio, reiterating that India is a relationship of critical importance to the United States, expressed his appreciation for the Indian government's continued engagement on a number of issues, including trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and other items related to the bilateral relationship," stated a readout from the US State Department's Office of the Spokesperson.

The two leaders agreed to continue collaboration through the Quad framework to promote a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar agreed the United States and India will continue working together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, including through the Quad," it added.

The Quad grouping unites four nations, India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a shared commitment to act as a force for global good and to advance a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific that is secure and prosperous.

The meeting between both leaders and their agreement to strengthen cooperation through the Quad is a significant rebuttal to critics who predicted instability within the alliance, especially in light of recent India-US tensions over economic issues, particularly Washington's tariffs on Indian goods due to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The meeting is part of a continuing effort to strengthen India-US ties, which had come under strain in recent months but have since shown signs of recovery.

In a post on X, Secretary Rubio highlighted the meeting with Jaishankar, stating, "Met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at UNGA. We discussed key areas of our bilateral relationship, including trade, energy, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals, and more to generate prosperity for India and the United States."

Echoing the sentiment, Jaishankar also shared on X, "Good to meet SecRubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch."

