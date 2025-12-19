India values partnership with key EU member Netherlands: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Dec 19 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday asserted that India places immense value on its relationship with the Netherlands, both bilaterally and as a key player of the European Union (EU). He stated that India looks to the Netherlands for support as New Delhi enters a decisive phase in negotiations with the EU on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In his opening remarks at a meeting with the Netherlands’ Foreign Minister David van Weel in New Delhi, EAM said, "I'm really delighted that on this visit, you have had an opportunity not just to meet some of my colleagues, but also to see some parts of India and some areas of common interest. I would like to perhaps start off with the meeting which our Prime Minister and your Prime Minister had in Johannesburg, and I think they reiterated their commitment to take this relationship forward. We value our relations with the Netherlands enormously, bilaterally, as well as a key player of the European Union.”

“Today, as we meet, we will recognise that a number of important agreements have been reached in the last few months, which have added more dimensions to our cooperation. We also count on your support as we are moving to what I hope is a decisive phase in our negotiations with the European Union on the Free Trade Agreement. We have a strategic partnership in water and very strong cooperation in agriculture, health, science, technology and shipping,” he added

EAM Jaishankar noted that the emergence of new and important areas of cooperation, such as semiconductors, offers an opportunity to elevate the ambition of the bilateral relationship.

"So whether it's semiconductors or digital or cyberspace or life sciences, we would like to work more closely with you," the EAM stressed.

Foreign Minister David van Weel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties.

Welcoming the Dutch Foreign Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, said: "His visit and engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will focus on further deepening and diversifying India-Netherlands bilateral ties.”

