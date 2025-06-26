India, Vietnam condemn cross-border terrorism during strategic dialogue meet

New Delhi [India], June 26 : The 13th Political Consultation and the 10th Strategic Dialogue were held between India and Vietnam in the national capital on Wednesday.

The high-level talks were co-chaired by Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), P Kumaran, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Manh Cuong.

During the Political Consultation, both sides reviewed progress in the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is guided by the 'Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People' adopted by the Prime Ministers of India and Vietnam in December 2020 and the Plan of Action for 2024-2028, signed in August 2024 during the State Visit of the Prime Minister of Vietnam to India, MEA stated in a release.

According to MEA, the two sides also held discussions on an entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation covering political, defence and security, maritime, trade and investment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, science and technology, space, information technology, digital, fintech, connectivity, culture, tourism and education domains and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development cooperation between the two nations through heritage conservation and restoration projects, Quick Impact Projects, ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives and scholarships.

MEA said that both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms, including cross-border terrorism.

"During the Strategic Dialogue, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. The Indian side appreciated Vietnam's expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism," the statement mentioned.

The Indian side also reaffirmed Vietnam's position as a key partner in India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and vision of the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Cuong called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor, and Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawalunderscoring high-level political engagement between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor