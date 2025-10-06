'India wants to see free, fair, inclusive and participatory election in Bangladesh'

Dhaka, Oct 6 Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said New Delhi wants to see a free, fair, inclusive and participatory election in Bangladesh at the earliest possible time.

India, Misri was quoted as saying by the Bangladeshi media, is ready to work with the democratically elected government in Dhaka following the results of an inclusive and participatory election.

The Foreign Secretary made remarks during an interaction with a 23-member visiting delegation of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh and Myanmar) B Shyam, DCAB President A K M Moinuddin and General Secretary Md Arifuzzaman Mamun were also present during the interaction, it was reported.

Explaining former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's presence in India and its impacts on bilateral relations, the Foreign Secretary told the visiting delegation that it is a "judicial legal process" and requires "engagement and consultations" between the two governments, the reports cited.

"We are examining these issues. We look forward to working together with Bangladesh authorities on these issues," Misri was quoted as saying by the UNB.

"Responding to a question, Foreign Secretary Misri said they should set aside the perception that they have a favourite or they are trying to engage with one set of people or ignore another set of people," the report added.

It mentioned that the Foreign Secretary acknowledged that there are some issues which are natural in any relationship.

"During the nearly hour-long interaction, the Indian Foreign Secretary responded to questions on bilateral issues, border issues, water-sharing issues, and issues related to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is staying in India. The Foreign Secretary acknowledged that there are some issues which are natural in any relationship," leading Bangladeshi newspaper 'Daily Star' reported.

