India wary as possible delay in Nepal polls opens space for external influence

New Delhi, Oct 28 India is keeping a close watch on the political developments in Nepal as stability in the country is crucial, since the two countries share a 1,700-kilometre border.

Officials said that India is wary of external influence in Nepal, and hence, elections must be held soon. Currently, there is an interim government in place, and this was installed following the Gen Z protests during which 73 people died. The K. P. Oli government was thrown out following protests.

Indian agencies suspect that external elements are making attempts to create a political vacuum in the country. If a caretaker government prolongs, then it gives other countries, including China, time to influence Nepal through both economic and infrastructure projects.

Many external elements are also trying to exploit the Maoist sentiments in the country, and if this sets in, then Nepal could descend into chaos. This would cause a great amount of instability, and other countries could exploit this situation.

Indian officials say that their main priority is to prevent Nepal from plunging into chaos. Hence, it is important that the political process gets rolling and elections are held as soon as possible.

A caretaker government may be accountable, but it is not the same that a democratically elected would have to be. They are answerable to the people and will have to face them during an election.

While the Gen Z, mainly comprising students, ensured that Oli stepped down, such protests cannot happen regularly.

The concerns for India stem from the fact that elections may be delayed in Nepal. Attempts are being made to push the elections to either May or June, instead of March 2026.

Attempts are allegedly being made to weaken some of the political parties, so that others have an advantage when the elections are held. Some leaders have also complained about getting threats, and hence they fear that the democratic process may be eroded.

One of the biggest fixes that Nepal needs now is its economy and job market. If this is not fixed, it affects the younger generation the most. The youth have been complaining that the economy is in distress and there are no jobs available. They had accused the Oli government of doing nothing about the situation. They further accused that those in power had become corrupt and their children led lavish lives, while the youth looked for jobs.

Another official said that if the situation fails to improve, then there is every chance of violence breaking out again. While the external elements would try and take advantage of the situation, it also poses a huge problem at the Indian border.

Adding to the problem is the ISI, which uses the Nepal-India border as a transit for criminals and terrorists. The border with Nepal has largely been a peaceful one, and India would not want that dynamic to change.

The Indian security forces are already guarding tense borders. India shares a border with Pakistan in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Further, the borders with China are tense, while the situation in Bangladesh has increased the workload of the security forces at the Indo-Bangla border.

In the aftermath of the protests, attempts were made by external elements to ensure that the violence continued. However, once Oli was out, the army took control of the situation. The army stood with the protesters as it felt that their demands were valid. The army also left it up to the protesters to decide on who would be the caretaker prime minister.

Looking at the fragile situation, India hopes that a government will be elected soon, so that any external influence can be avoided.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor