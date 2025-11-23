India welcomes key outcomes at UNFCCC CoP30; reaffirms commitment to equity, climate justice and global solidarity

Belem [Brazil], November 23 : India expressed "strong support" to Brazil for the inclusive leadership at the 30th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP 30) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to equity, climate justice and global solidarity.

India welcomed several significant decisions adopted at the conference, in the "High-level Statement" at the Closing Plenary of the UNFCCC CoP30 in Belem, Brazil, on Saturday.

The statement conveyed India's gratitude to the CoP President for his leadership, which it said was rooted in inclusion, balance, and the "Brazilian spirit of Mutirão," and guided CoP30 with integrity.

Welcoming progress under the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), India underscored the equity dimension of the decision, noting that it reflects recognition of the overwhelming need for adaptation in developing countries, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A key element of India's address was the emphasis on the long-standing obligations of developed countries to provide climate finance. The statement expressed appreciation for the Presidency's efforts in supporting India in beginning the journey towards a long-overdue focus on Article 9.1.

It added that India sincerely hopes that, in the spirit of international cooperation, promises made 33 years ago in Rio would now be fulfilled due to the first steps Parties have taken in Belem.

India expressed satisfaction with the major outcomes of CoP30, foremost among them the establishment of the Just Transition Mechanism. The statement called it a significant milestone and expressed hope that it would help operationalize equity and climate justice at both global and national levels.

India thanked the Presidency for providing space to discuss unilateral trade-restrictive climate measures, which it said are increasingly affecting developing countries and violate the principles of equity and CBDR-RC enshrined in the Convention and its Paris Agreement.

The statement stressed that these issues cannot continue to be brushed under the carpet, adding that Parties have made a beginning to reverse this trend.

Reiterating India's principled approach to climate action, the statement highlighted that the burden of climate change mitigation must not be shifted onto those least responsible for causing the problem.

It stressed the need for greater global support to vulnerable populations, a large majority of whom are in the Global South, so they may protect themselves from the escalating impacts of climate change.

India reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to science-based and equitable climate action. It observed that India remains committed to a rules-based global order that is equitable and respectful of national sovereignty.

The nation also reaffirmed its commitment to working with all Parties to ensure that climate ambition is inclusive, just, and equitable.

In conclusion, the statement reaffirmed India's support and gratitude to Brazil and the international community in the road ahead. It called on all Parties to put in a collective effort to ensure that the road from Belem leads to a future defined by fairness, solidarity, and shared prosperity for all.

