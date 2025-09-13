India welcomes Nepal's interim govt, hopes for peace and stability

New Delhi [India] September 13 : Underlining that India and Nepal are "close neighbours, fellow democracies and long-term development partners", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday welcomed the formation of an interim government in Kathmandu led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, expressing hope that the move would "help foster peace and stability" in the Himalayan nation.

In its response, the MEA said India "will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries."

"We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Right Honourable Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability. As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries," the MEA statement read.

Sushila Karki, who was sworn in earlier on Friday by President Ramchandra Paudel at a formal ceremony in Kathmandu, has become Nepal's first woman interim Prime Minister. Her appointment follows the resignation of KP Sharma Oli earlier this week after a youth-led movement demanded a non-political, credible figure to guide the country through the transition.

Karki's selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval, as per The Kathmandu Post.

Karki aims to restore order, hold elections, and ensure Nepal's development. She's acceptable to both youngsters and traditional political forces, praised for judicial independence. Born on June 7, 1952, in Shankarpur, Biratnagar, Karki's journey to national leadership has been built on decades of legal experience and an unwavering reputation for integrity. After completing her early education in Biratnagar, she went on to earn a master's degree from Banaras Hindu University in India, followed by a Bachelor of Laws from Tribhuvan University in 1978.

She began practising law in 1979, and over the years built a respected legal career serving as president of both the Koshi Zonal Bar Association and the Biratnagar Appellate Bar, before being appointed a Supreme Court justice in 2009.

In July 2016, she became Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, known for issuing strong verdicts in high-profile corruption cases. Though she was nominated to the top court under the Nepali Congress quota, those who have worked closely with her stress that she always maintained judicial independence and never bowed to political pressure.

In fact, her tenure ended in June 2017 after a controversial impeachment motion widely viewed as a political attempt to stop her verdict on the police chief appointment was filed against her by the then Sher Bahadur Deuba-led coalition.

Those who have worked with her describe Karki as courageous and possessing the highest level of integrity. She is also known for her Spartan way of life, they say. Ananda Mohan Bhattarai, former Supreme Court justice, says Karki and her husband have made significant contributions to the country's democratic movement, according to The Kathmandu Post.

They are true Gandhians, not just in ideology but also in lifestyle. "She has agreed to shoulder such a huge challenge, demonstrating her courage. We all need to support her," said Bhattarai, a former Supreme Court justice who worked with her. "I am fully hopeful that she will lead through the transition period, embracing democratic principles at the highest level."

She has remained very vocal against corruption. During her tenure, her bench issued landmark verdicts in corruption cases against politicians. Though she entered the top court through the Nepali Congress quota, she never compromised her integrity, according to those who know her work.

