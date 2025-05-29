India welcomes New Zealand's Deputy PM & Foreign Minister Winston Peters for official visit

New Delhi [India], May 29 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, upon his arrival in New Delhi for a two-day official visit.

Peters just concluded a two-day visit to Kathmandu, where he was received by Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai at the airport, along with other Foreign Ministry officials.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1928037582480228611

In a post on X Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to DPM & FM @winstonpeters of New Zealand on his arrival in New Delhi for an official visit. This visit reflects the momentum of high level exchanges & will further strengthen the warm and friendly ties between our two countries."

On Friday, May 30, Peters is scheduled to meet JP Nadda, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, at the Hotel Taj Mahal at 3:30 pm. His departure is scheduled for 9:55 pm on the same day.

India and New Zealand have historically shared close and cordial ties. Similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities in both countries (NZ prides itself as one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world with 213 ethnicities officially recorded) provide an excellent backdrop for deepening the friendly ties, according to MEA.

Tourism and sporting links, particularly in cricket, hockey, and mountaineering, have also significantly facilitated goodwill between the two countries. Both countries share commitments to human rights, global peace, a rules-based international order, ecological preservation, and combating terrorism.

People-to-people contacts have flourished since migration from India began around the 1860s. New Zealand has approximately 3,00,000 persons of Indian origin and NRIs, a vast majority of which has made NZ their permanent home.

India and New Zealand have shared significant high-level visits over the years, which have strengthened the bilateral relations. In 1968, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited New Zealand, contributing to the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

In 1986, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi visited New Zealand, further advancing the dialogue and cooperation between the two countries. In 2016, President Pranab Mukherjee conducted a state visit to New Zealand from April 30 to May 2; and in August 2024, President Droupadi Murmu paid a state visit to New Zealand.

New Zealand has seen several high-level visits to India, including Prime Minister John Key's state visit from October 25 to 27, 2016. Other notable visits include Prime Minister John Key's visit in June 2011, Governor General Sir Anand Satyanand's visits in January 2011, October 2010, and September 2008, and Prime Minister Helen Clark's visit in October 2004.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor