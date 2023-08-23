India welcomes special importance to countries of Global South: PM Modi at 15th BRICS Summit

Johannesburg (South Africa) August 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the BRICS countries have to make their societies future-ready to make the grouping a future-ready organisation and that technology will play an important role in these endeavours.

Addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit here, the Prime Minister said India had given a lot of importance to the countries of Global South under its G20 Presidency and lauded South Africa for the initiative as the chair of the BRICS summit.

“We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the Global South in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. This is not just the aspiration, but also the need of the present times. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency. One Earth One Family One Future - we are trying to move forward with all countries on this mantra. In the Voice of Global South summit in January this year, 125 countries participated and shared their concerns and priorities,” he said.

PM Modi said BRICS has undertaken a long and magnificent journey.

"To make BRICS a future-ready organisation, we will need to make our respective societies also future-ready, and technology will play an important role in this," he said.

“In around two decades, BRICS has undertaken a long and magnificent journey. In this journey, we made numerous achievements," he added.

PM Modi also remembered Mahatma Gandhi and his connection with South Africa and the historical connections between the two countries.

PM Modi said Tolstoy Farm associated with Mahatma Gandhi is some distance from Johannesburg.

“By connecting the great ideas of India, Eurasia and Africa, Mahatma Gandhi placed a strong foundation of our unity and harmony."

“I thank President Ramaphosa for the grand reception. To come to a beautiful city like Johannesburg once again is a matter of joy for me and my delegation. This city has an old and deep connection with the Indians and Indian history,” he said.

PM Modi said the New Development Bank is playing a crucial role in the development of countries of the Global South.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor