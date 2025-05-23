India welcomes UK-Mauritius treaty on Chagos, reaffirms support for sovereignty

New Delhi [India], May 23 : India on Wednesday welcomed the signing of a treaty between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Mauritius on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia.

In a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India described the agreement as a milestone achievement and a positive development for the region.

"We welcome the signing of the treaty between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Mauritius on the return of Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia. The formal resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute through this bilateral treaty is a milestone achievement and a positive development for the region. This is further to the understanding between the two sides reached in October 2024, and marks the culmination of the process of decolonisation of Mauritius in the spirit of international law and rules-based order," the statement said.

India has consistently supported Mauritius's legitimate claim over the Chagos Archipelago, reiterating its position on decolonisation, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The statement added, "India has consistently supported Mauritius's legitimate claim over the Chagos Archipelago in keeping with its principled position on decolonisation, respect for sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of nations. As a steadfast and longstanding partner of Mauritius, India remains committed to working closely with Mauritius and other like-minded countries to strengthen maritime security and regional stability and ensure peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region."

Earlier in March, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed India's support for Mauritius on the Chagos sovereignty issue, stating, "We have supported Mauritius in its stance on its sovereignty over Chagos. And this is obviously in keeping with our longstanding position with regard to decolonisation and support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of our other countries. And its only fitting for us to articulate this support for partners such as Mauritius." Misri emphasised that India had made substantial contributions to Mauritius's maritime safety and security, and highlighted ongoing technical and development cooperation.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous visit to Mauritius, several agreements were signed on enhancing maritime security, technical cooperation, ocean observation, and capacity building. India has provided vessels and assistance for maritime surveillance, and supports a range of projects from infrastructure to education, health, and the blue economy. "These facilities have also been assisting Mauritius in its maritime surveillance and patrolling of its vast Exclusive Economic Zone and in safeguarding the assets of its blue economy ecosystem from traditional and non-traditional maritime challenges," Misri said.

India reaffirmed its commitment to deepening its partnership with Mauritius and contributing to the peace and prosperity of the Indian Ocean region, in line with international law and support for decolonisation.

