India welcomes UK sanctioning pro-Khalistan terror group Babbar Khalsa: MEA

New Delhi [India], December 8 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday welcomed the UK government's decision to impose sanctions on pro-Khalistan extremist networks linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa,terming it a significant step in strengthening global efforts against terrorism and illicit financial flows.

Responding to queries at the weekly press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi appreciates London's action targeting individuals and entities involved in anti-India extremist activities.

He added that such individuals pose a threat not only to India and the UK but to people across the world.

"We welcome the steps that have been taken by the UK government to sanction anti-India extremist entities, which strengthen the global fight against terrorism and extremism and help to curb illicit financial flows and transnational crime networks," Jaiswal said.

"Such individuals not just pose a threat to India and the UK but to people across the world. We look forward to working closely with the UK side to further strengthen our counter-terrorism and security cooperation," he said.

Last week, the UK government imposed sanctions aimed at disrupting the funding mechanisms of the pro-Khalistan terror group Babbar Khalsamarking the first time such measures have been applied against the organisation.

The UK announced an asset freeze and director disqualification against Gurpreet Singh Rehal, who is suspected of belonging to organisations involved in terrorism in India.

An asset freeze against Babbar Akali Lehar, for promoting and supporting the same terrorist group, has also been announced.

According to the UK Treasury Department, Rehal is involved in Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar's terrorist activities, including promoting and encouraging, carrying out recruitment activities for, and providing financial services to, as well as supporting and assisting those organisations, including through purchasing weapons and other military materiel.

The government also said that Babbar Akali Lehar is associated with, and involved in, Babbar Khalsa's terrorist activities by promoting and encouraging and carrying out recruitment activities for the group and itself.

All funds and economic resources in the UK owned, held or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar are now subject to an asset freeze, and Rehal is also subject to director disqualification sanctions which prohibit him from acting as a director of a company or directly or indirectly taking part in or being concerned in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

The Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the Regulations) allow the UK Treasury to freeze assets and impose restrictions on individuals and entities suspected of involvement in terrorism. Babbar Khalsa is a proscribed terrorist organisation.

