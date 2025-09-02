"India will be one of the powerful semiconductor hubs": Tokyo Electron's Fumihiko Kaminaga

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Tokyo Electron Limited has expressed confidence in India's semiconductor sector, with plans to expand its presence in the country.

Speaking toat Semicon India 2025, Fumihiko "Ray" Kaminaga, Senior Vice President and General Manager, said, "It's a great opportunity. We see a big potential...There is also strong support from PM Modi and the Government. So, I am confident that India will be one of the powerful semiconductor hubs on the earth..."

Highlighting the company's future plans in India, Kaminaga added, "We will open an office here in Bengaluru. We also provide stations in Ahmedabad and Dholera in Gujarat. We also work with local suppliers like HCL, Tata Consultations. So, in the future, we can provide more resources to local people to provide hardware and software solutions for us."

The remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba visited the Tokyo Electron factory on August 30, where they interacted with top company officials, underscoring the strong bilateral support for India's semiconductor ambitions.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "PM Ishiba and I visited the Tokyo Electron Factory. We went to the Training Room, Production Innovation Lab and interacted with top officials of the company. The semiconductor sector is a key area for India-Japan cooperation. In the last few years, India has made many strides in this sector. A lot of youngsters are getting associated with it as well. We seek to continue this momentum in the times to come."

Prime Minister Modi had arrived in Sendai on Saturday morning to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with PM Ishiba. He was greeted with great fervour by the locals and Indian community members.

The semiconductor facility, located near Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, was being developed by Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) in collaboration with SBI Holdings and Japanese partners under the joint venture Japan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (JSMC). Situated in the Second Northern Sendai Central Industrial Park in Ohira Village, the plant represented one of Japan's largest efforts to revive its domestic chip-making industry.

Economic security was a key pillar of India-Japan cooperation, covering semiconductors, AI, critical minerals, and clean energy. For India, deeper collaboration in these sectors provided access to advanced technology, enhanced supply-chain resilience, and opened up investment opportunities, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

