"India will buy oil from wherever it gets cheapest," says Tourism Expert Committee Chairman

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Tourism Expert Committee Chairman at the Chamber of Commerce, Subhash Goyal, has questioned why India is being singled out over its purchase of Russian oil, saying the European Union has bought "much more gas" from Moscow than India.

He said, "India will buy oil from wherever it gets the cheapest."

Goyal also expressed confidence that India, with its good relations with both the West and Russia, can play a "very important role" in finding a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to China, his first in seven years, could help advance global stability.

"We reaffirmed India's stance of having a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war and India is the country that can play very important role as it has good relations with the West as well as Russia. PM is also going to China, and I hope that these developments will result in a better, safer, and more peaceful planet for us. It is high time that we resolve all our conflicts. India will buy oil from wherever it gets the cheapest, and the EU has bought much more gas from Russia than India. Why is India being targeted?" Goyal asked.

Without naming them, he slammed the West for supporting "a terrorist state like Pakistan," saying it goes against the interests of a peaceful and better planet.

It is surprising that a terrorist state like Pakistan is being supported by some countries, which is against the peaceful interests of the planet.

This comes amid ongoing tensions after a 25 per cent additional tariff was imposed on India as a penalty for purchasing Russian oil.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi said he had a "very good and detailed" telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he thanked the Russian leader for updating him on the latest developments in Ukraine. The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Modi invited Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the call took place amid "ongoing tensions" following the US tariff decision. President Putin briefed PM Modi on Ukraine and both sides reiterated their desire to strengthen long-standing ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor