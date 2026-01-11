India will "contribute solutions" if it participates in G7 meet, says foreign affairs expert

New Delhi [India], January 11 : Foreign affairs expert KP Fabian has said that he hoped India would participate in the meeting because it is a point of concern.

Speaking to ANI, Fabian said that India will also contribute to solutions regarding critical minerals if it participates.

He said, "It is good that India has been invited, and I hope India will take part because this is a matter of concern to India and other countries, and India will not only benefit but also contribute to a solution."

Speaking on US President Donald Trump's remarks on Greenland, he said that both Greenland and Denmark are prepared to permit American investment, but US cannot invade the region.

He said, "He has been saying it for a while, but what is important to understand is that he cannot carry out a military operation invade and occupy Greenland. It is more than 2 million square kilometres. Greenlanders have made it very clear they don't want to be part of America. Without all these theatrics, America can invest in exploiting Greenland's mineral wealth by negotiating with them. Both Greenland and Denmark are prepared to permit American investment. It's quite possible that, in terms of the investment agreements, he wants to drive a very hard bargain, which is why he is doing all this."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he is expecting to hold talks with Danish officials next week about Greenland, as European governments respond to renewed pressure from the Trump administration over the Arctic island's future. Greenland is a self-governing territory under Danish sovereignty, reported The New York Times.

Rubio's remarks to reporters on Wednesday followed a revival of President Donald Trump's long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland, a push that appears to have gained momentum after a recent US operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of former president Nicolas Maduro.

