India, Zimbabwe discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 7 : India and Zimbabwe held their third Foreign Office Consultations in Harare and reviewed bilateral relations. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in development partnerships, trade and economic relations, digital technology, agriculture, health, defence, consular and cultural issues, among others.

For the meeting, the Indian side was led by Puneet R Kundal, Additional Secretary (East and Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs while the Zimbabwean side was led by Mike Chigiji, Chief Director (Political), Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the United Nations. The discussions provided an opportunity for both sides to take stock of the current status of bilateral relations and explore avenues for further deepening ties between the two nations.

In a statement, MEA said, "Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries including existing institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Commission and the Joint Trade Committee."

"Sectoral Cooperation in the fields of defence, agriculture, health, mines, minerals and geology, digital Platforms, education, training and capacity building and cultural exchanges were also discussed," it added.

The two sides agreed to hold the next Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

In a post on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "3rd - FOC held in Harare, Zimbabwe today. Co-chaired by Additional Secretary (E&SA) @prkundal & Chief Director Mike Chigiji of @MoFA_ZW."

