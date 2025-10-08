Indian agencies uncover foreign hand in missionary racket linked to espionage and propaganda

New Delhi, Oct 8 Indian Intelligence agencies are picking up information that several missionaries in India are being used by Western powers for Intelligence gathering and pushing an anti-India agenda.

In the last couple of months, conversion mafias have been busted in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Meghalaya. It was found that tourists from abroad and also those with business visas were involved in these activities.

During investigations, it was found that these people were targeting vulnerable people by doling out free healthcare and education. While conversion was one part of the scandal, the other worry the agencies have flagged is that those who fell prey could have been used for Intelligence gathering.

It was also found that false propaganda was being spread through these people, where the message was always anti-India. After trapping these persons, the accused would spread their propaganda through them.

More details about the modus operandi came following the arrest of US national James Watson (58) from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Watson is the son of a retired US Navy official. The Intelligence Bureau, which is also involved in this probe, has learnt that there was a well-oiled network in place that was running this racket.

The methods were sophisticated, and a structured network was supporting this crime. The probe so far has found that the target group was the tribals, and those who had been trapped were being used to further penetrate the network.

It is not just a case of conversion that we are dealing with, said an official. There are various other aspects involved, and these include Intelligence gathering by these elements. In some cases, it was also learnt that the larger objective was to alter voting patterns in the tribal belts. This was being done by brainwashing these persons with anti-India propaganda.

Attempts were also made to spew venom in the minds of these people against the government so that the voting patterns could be altered. The same module busted in Bhiwandi was found to be linked to those in Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Meghalaya. This indicates that a large syndicate is at play.

Most foreign nationals involved in this racket would visit India either as tourists or businessmen. These were just cover-up acts, and in reality, many of them are linked to these operations.

Similar modules were busted in Punjab, where the racket is extremely rampant. In Punjab, conversions were taking place mainly through the Masih practices and baptism. The local Sikh population has protested several times against such rampant conversion, but the mafia appears to be too big to contain easily.

The problem in Punjab is that even if the locals protested, there was a large number who supported such a mafia, and hence, there was resistance.

In addition to these conversion mafias, the agencies are also probing the visa misuse that has taken place. It has been found that in the last five to six years, there have been nearly 250 cases of visa misuse.

These developments come close on the heels of the Uttar Pradesh police busting a conversion module that was being run by Chhangur Baba. The probe has found that he had been getting funds from Dubai, the US, and Canada. This module had worked closely with the banned Popular Front of India and was indulging in large-scale conversions.

Earlier, the focus of this mafia was largely in the tribal areas and northeastern states. However, now they have started to expand and are found in many more states, including Tamil Nadu.

While conversions have always been a concern, the newer methods that are being used have raised an alarm. It is now coming to light that the activities were not just restricted to conversions. It now involves Intelligence gathering, attempting to change the government, and altering the voting pattern.

