Indian Air Force contingent lands in Australia to participate in Exercise Pitch Back 2024

Darwin [Australia], July 11 : An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent landed today at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin, Australia for participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2024, IAF informed in an official release.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from July 12 to August 2, and is a biennial, multi-national exercise hosted by the RAAF. The name 'Pitch Black' was derived from the emphasis on night time flying over large un-populated areas.

This edition is slated to be the largest in the 43-year long history of Ex Pitch Black, which includes participation by 20 countries, with over 140 aircraft and 4400 military personnel of various air forces.

The exercise will be focusing on Large Force Employment warfare aimed at strengthening international cooperation and shall facilitate experience enhancement with the IAF Su-30 MKI operating alongside the F-35, F-22, F-18, F-15, Gripen and Typhoon fighter aircraft, the release added.

The IAF contingent comprises of over 150 highly skilled Air Warriors including pilots, engineers, technicians, controllers and other subject matter experts, who will be operating the formidable Su-30 MKI multirole fighters, with the C -17 Globemaster and the IL-78 Air-to-Air Refuelling aircraft in combat enabling roles.

The exercise would provide IAF with an opportunity towards force integration with participating nations and mutual exchange of best practices.

The exercise provides an excellent opportunity for strengthening the ability of the participating nations to deploy over large distances, support integrated operations in the Indo-Pacific region and building strong aviation associations in a highly challenging environment.

The IAF has previously participated in the 2018 and 2022 editions of this exercise, the official release said.

