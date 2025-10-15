Indian Air Force, UK Royal Navy conduct joint exercise over Indian Ocean

New Delhi, Oct 15 The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a joint exercise with the United Kingdom Royal Navy over the Indian Ocean Region, demonstrating growing synergy between the two forces, the IAF said on Wednesday.

The exercise, conducted on October 14, featured IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Jaguars, AWACS, and AEW&C aircraft operating in coordination with the Royal Navy's F-35B fighter jets deployed from HMS Prince of Wales.

According to the IAF, the joint drill was aimed at strengthening interoperability, enhancing mutual trust, and improving operational coordination between the two air forces.

The exercise also reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and the United Kingdom towards maintaining regional peace, security, and stability.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "On 14 Oct 25, IAF Sukhoi-30 MKIs, Jaguars, AWACS & AEW&C aircraft joined Royal Navy F-35Bs from HMS Prince of Wales for a joint exercise over the Indian Ocean Region. The training strengthened interoperability, mutual trust, and collective commitment to regional stability."

The air combat training followed the successful completion of the sea phase of the bilateral maritime exercise KONKAN 25 between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy on October 8.

During KONKAN 25, both navies executed a series of complex maritime operations, including tactical air warfare, air defence, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, as well as underway replenishment.

The sea phase involved coordinated drills focused on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare, along with advanced flying operations.

The F-35B Lightning stealth fighters and MiG-29K jets carried out aerial manoeuvres followed by a flypast and photoshoot to mark the successful completion of the phase.

A combined submarine hunt was also conducted, with an Indian Navy submarine attempting to evade detection by UK warships and helicopters, including the Merlin Mk2s embarked on HMS Prince of Wales and the frigate HMS Richmond, along with the P8 Neptune Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The ships of the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG 25) visited Mumbai (HMS Richmond) and Goa (HMS Prince of Wales) as part of their operational deployment.

On the Indian side, the Navy deployed its aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, destroyers INS Surat, INS Mormugao, and INS Kolkata, frigates INS Tabar and INS Teg, and fleet tanker INS Deepak, along with P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft and other assets, including submarines.

Other vessels participating from the UK CSG in KONKAN 25 included Japan's JS Akebono and Norway's HNoMS Roald Amundsen, reflecting the growing multinational cooperation aimed at ensuring a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

