Indian all-party delegation discusses counter-terrorism cooperation with Egypt's Foreign Affairs Council

Cairo [Egypt], June 3 : A Group 7 delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, met with Egypt's Foreign Affairs Council in Cairo, engaging in comprehensive discussions on counter-terrorism and global security collaboration.

The delegation arrived at Cairo International Airport on Monday as part of a multi-nation diplomatic visit and was received by the Ambassador of India to Egypt, Suresh K Reddy.

Former Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Egyptian Foreign Affairs Council, Mohamed Orabi, lauded India's measured and constructive approach to recent global crises, particularly those linked to terrorism.

"Egypt has always appreciated Indian policy, and I think your prudent approach to the last crisis was very appreciated. We suffered a lot from terrorism in many shapes and means. Any attempts or any policy to curb terrorist attacks anywhere will be supported by Egypt," said Orabi.

The Indian side highlighted concerns around cross-border terrorism, especially emanating from Pakistan. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur, a member of the delegation, referred to Pakistan's long-standing involvement in major global terror incidents.

"We had successful meetings here. Cross-border terrorism by Pakistan has become a matter of worry for our country and the entire world. From 9/11 to 26/11, Pakistan has been involved in all such terrorist acts. The way the African Union has defined terrorism, when the countries in the world come together as a global coalition against terrorism, then only we can have a cure for this," Thakur stated.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule also includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

